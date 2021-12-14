Roddy Ricch’s new album, Live Life Fast, drops this Friday, and the latest part of the rollout has arrived: The guest list, which includes collaborators like Future, Lil Baby, and more. Roddy shared the guest list on social media today building on the momentum he created by the trailer he released last week and the cover art, which he shared before that.

In addition to the above-mentioned superstars, the guest list Roddy shared includes names like deadpan Atlanta bogeyman 21 Savage, rising R&B star Alex Isley, alt-R&B singer Bibi Bourelly, Brooklyn drill flag-waver Fivio Foreign, drip purveyor Gunna, the multihyphenate Jamie Foxx, Florida rap rebel Kodak Black, Migos member Takeoff, and LA hook master Ty Dolla Sign. Roddy also showed off the producers at the bottom of the poster he shared: Beezo, Boi 1-Da, Cardo, D Keyz, G-Ry, Heavy Mellow, Jasper Harris, Kenny Beats, Lil CC, Mustard, Rex Kudo, Ronny J, Sonic, Southside, Tarentino, TM88, and Wheezy.

Roddy’s ending the year strong with his new album, much as he did with the release of his debut, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. Led by the inescapable lead single “Late At Night,” Live Life Fast is set to launch Roddy into an even higher level of the atmosphere in 2022.

Live Life Fast is due on 12/17 via Atlantic Records.