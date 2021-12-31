Roddy Ricch Says He’ll Drop ‘Feed Tha Streets 3’ In 2022

The music world went two years without a new project from Roddy Ricch. He shot to stardom in early 2020 after releasing his debut, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, at the end of 2019. It spawned hit records like “The Box” and strong collaborations with the with Gunna, Ty Dolla Sign, Mustard, and Meek Mill. What followed was a period of near-silence from the Compton native, a time that was occasionally interrupted by guest features and the occasional promise that his album would come soon. Finally, earlier this month, Roddy arrived with his sophomore album Live Life Fast.

FTS 3 comin 2022 , u niggas playin wit my top 🙄 — Roddy Ricch (@RoddyRicch) December 29, 2021

The album was met with underwhelming reviews by listeners on social media, but it still faired well on the charts as it debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. However, for fans that were hoping for something different from Roddy, they might receive it on his next body of work. Less than two weeks after he released Live Life Fast, Roddy is already teasing his next project. In a tweet he shared on Wednesday, Roddy wrote, “FTS 3 coming 2022, u n****s playin wit my top.”

“FTS 3” is short for Feed Tha Street III, which would be the third installment in his mixtape series which he began back in 2017. Feed Tha Streets II arrived the following year and featured Roddy’s breakout single, “Die Young.”

