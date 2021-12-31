Roddy-Ricch.jpeg
Getty Image
Music

Roddy Ricch Says He’ll Drop ‘Feed Tha Streets 3’ In 2022

by:

The music world went two years without a new project from Roddy Ricch. He shot to stardom in early 2020 after releasing his debut, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, at the end of 2019. It spawned hit records like “The Box” and strong collaborations with the with Gunna, Ty Dolla Sign, Mustard, and Meek Mill. What followed was a period of near-silence from the Compton native, a time that was occasionally interrupted by guest features and the occasional promise that his album would come soon. Finally, earlier this month, Roddy arrived with his sophomore album Live Life Fast.

The album was met with underwhelming reviews by listeners on social media, but it still faired well on the charts as it debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. However, for fans that were hoping for something different from Roddy, they might receive it on his next body of work. Less than two weeks after he released Live Life Fast, Roddy is already teasing his next project. In a tweet he shared on Wednesday, Roddy wrote, “FTS 3 coming 2022, u n****s playin wit my top.”

“FTS 3” is short for Feed Tha Street III, which would be the third installment in his mixtape series which he began back in 2017. Feed Tha Streets II arrived the following year and featured Roddy’s breakout single, “Die Young.”

You can view his tweet above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags:
Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×