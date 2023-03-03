Here Are The Rolling Loud Los Angeles Set Times For 2023

Rolling Loud has returned to Los Angeles for the first time since 2019 with a new location and a lineup including headlining performances by Future, Playboi Carti, and Travis Scott. While all three are festival mainstays, it’ll be Carti’s first time headlining and Travis’s first official time back in the spotlight since the 2021 Astroworld disaster — although he did show up as a surprise special guest during Future’s set at the Miami festival last year.

Today, Rolling Loud announced the set times and livestream information for the LA edition of the fest, which will take place this weekend at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium. Beginning today at 3 pm, the festival kicks off with a slew of up-and-coming acts spread across three stages. Carti will close the Friday night show after performances from Rich The Kid, Chief Keef, Kodak Black, and more.

Travis Scott will play the last set on Saturday across from Lil Wayne and Blueface, while Future will wrap things up Sunday night alongside Polo G and Sheck Wes. You can see more information below:

SEE YOU THIS WEEKEND!!! Comment who you’re excited to see 😎 pic.twitter.com/LxQGusPGb8 — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) March 3, 2023

LOOK AT THIS FESTIVAL SITE OMG pic.twitter.com/qs2EzqzuPI — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) March 3, 2023

The livestream will be hosted by Brittany Renner, Drea Jackson, Funny Marco, Hakeem Rowe, Tee, and YesJulz. The times are below.

Rolling Loud Livestream live hours:

Friday, March 3: 3:30 pm PT – 11:30 pm PT

Saturday, March 4: 1:30 pm PT – 11:30 pm PT

Sunday, March 5: 1:30 pm PT – 11:30 pm PT

