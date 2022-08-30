As a traveling hip-hop festival, Rolling Loud has had to change locations plenty of times, but usually, that’s just the city in question. Over the years, it’s gone from raging in Miami to taking over New York City and has even gone international with events in Toronto and Portugal. But ever since its first event in Los Angeles, it’s had to move venues with each successive year as it scales up and works around COVID-19 regulations, going from Banc Of California Stadium to San Bernardino’s National Orange Show Event Center.

The next event just might prove to be its biggest yet as it changes venues yet again. Today, the fest’s organizers announced the dates for the next Los Angeles-based event as well as its new venue: the Hollywood Park grounds in Inglewood, adjacent to the recently built SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The show is scheduled for March 3-5, 2023 — which means no LA festival in 2022, but it’ll be the first time the fest takes place in LA since 2019 after 2020’s iteration was canceled due to COVID.

In addition to announcing the dates and new location, Rolling Loud also shared the pre-sale registration link. Stay tuned to find out whether Future ends up headlining yet another Rolling Loud when the show returns to within the Los Angeles city limits.