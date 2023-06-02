Here Are The Roots Picnic Set Times For 2023

The Roots Picnic 2023 is going down this weekend. As one of Philadephia’s premiere outdoor music festivals, this year’s event is expected to attract fans nationwide. Despite the last-minute cancellation of Diddy as the closing headliner, R&B legend Usher being announced as the replacement quickly nulled over any lingering anger.
As for the music side of the festival, performances will go down on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts. Notable billed R&B acts include Coco Jones, DVSN, Soulquarians featuring the Isley Brothers, Syd, Ari Lennox, and Lucky Daye. To honor the 50th anniversary of hip-hop headliner Ms. Lauryn Hill and others such as the State Property Reunion will celebrate the genre’s impact.
Check out the set times for The Roots Picnic 2023 below. All times are p.m. and ET.
Saturday, June 3
Akin Inaj & Inutech — 2 @ Presser Stage
N3wyrkla — 2 @ Park Stage
Mike Phillips — 2:25 @ Park Stage
Fridayy — 2:30 @ Presser Stage
Uncle Waffles — 2:50 @ Park Stage
Symba — 3:10 @ Presser Stage
Adam Blackstone w/ Coco Jones & Mary Mary — 3:50 @ Park Stage
DVSN — 4 @ Presser Stage
State Property Reunion — 4:50 @ Park Stage
Baller Alert presents Rare Essence. vs. Backyard Band — 5 @ Presser Stage
Soulquarians feat. Isley Brothers — 6 @ Park Stage
GloRilla — 6:30 @ Presser Stage
Lil Uzi Vert — 7:30 @ Park Stage
Syd — 7:45 @ Presser Stage
Ms. Lauryn Hill — 9:15 @ Park Stage
Sunday, June 4
Dappa — 12 @ Presser Stage
Box Boys — 2 @ Park Stage
DJ Spinall — 2:15 @ Park Stage
Rocky — 2:30 @ Presser Stage
Little Brother — 3 @ Park Stage
Yussef Dayes Experience — 3:20 @ Presser Stage
Maverick City — 4 @ Park Stage
Saucy Santana — 4:20 @ Presser Stage
Kindred The Family Soul — 5:10 @ Presser Stage
Ari Lennox — 6 @ Park Stage
DJ Drama — 6:10 @ Presser Stage
J. Period Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Busta Rhymes, and Eve — 7:15 @ Park Stage
Lucky Daye — 7:25 @ Presser Stage
Usher — 9:15 @ Park Stage
Set times are subject to change—the official Roots Picnic mobile app to stay up-to-date with the latest information and updates to set times. Tickets for the Roots Picnic are on sale now. Find more information here.
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.