Here Are The Roots Picnic Set Times For 2023

The Roots Picnic 2023 is going down this weekend. As one of Philadephia’s premiere outdoor music festivals, this year’s event is expected to attract fans nationwide. Despite the last-minute cancellation of Diddy as the closing headliner, R&B legend Usher being announced as the replacement quickly nulled over any lingering anger.

As for the music side of the festival, performances will go down on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts. Notable billed R&B acts include Coco Jones, DVSN, Soulquarians featuring the Isley Brothers, Syd, Ari Lennox, and Lucky Daye. To honor the 50th anniversary of hip-hop headliner Ms. Lauryn Hill and others such as the State Property Reunion will celebrate the genre’s impact.

Check out the set times for The Roots Picnic 2023 below. All times are p.m. and ET.

Saturday, June 3

Akin Inaj & Inutech — 2 @ Presser Stage

N3wyrkla — 2 @ Park Stage

Mike Phillips — 2:25 @ Park Stage

Fridayy — 2:30 @ Presser Stage

Uncle Waffles — 2:50 @ Park Stage

Symba — 3:10 @ Presser Stage

Adam Blackstone w/ Coco Jones & Mary Mary — 3:50 @ Park Stage

DVSN — 4 @ Presser Stage

State Property Reunion — 4:50 @ Park Stage

Baller Alert presents Rare Essence. vs. Backyard Band — 5 @ Presser Stage

Soulquarians feat. Isley Brothers — 6 @ Park Stage

GloRilla — 6:30 @ Presser Stage

Lil Uzi Vert — 7:30 @ Park Stage

Syd — 7:45 @ Presser Stage

Ms. Lauryn Hill — 9:15 @ Park Stage

Sunday, June 4

Dappa — 12 @ Presser Stage

Box Boys — 2 @ Park Stage

DJ Spinall — 2:15 @ Park Stage

Rocky — 2:30 @ Presser Stage

Little Brother — 3 @ Park Stage

Yussef Dayes Experience — 3:20 @ Presser Stage

Maverick City — 4 @ Park Stage

Saucy Santana — 4:20 @ Presser Stage

Kindred The Family Soul — 5:10 @ Presser Stage

Ari Lennox — 6 @ Park Stage

DJ Drama — 6:10 @ Presser Stage

J. Period Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Busta Rhymes, and Eve — 7:15 @ Park Stage

Lucky Daye — 7:25 @ Presser Stage

Usher — 9:15 @ Park Stage

Set times are subject to change—the official Roots Picnic mobile app to stay up-to-date with the latest information and updates to set times. Tickets for the Roots Picnic are on sale now. Find more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.