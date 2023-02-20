Since 2008, Roots Picnic has been hosted annually by The Roots in their native Philadelphia. Last year’s edition marked a triumphant return as an in-person concert after two years away, and it returned with a boom.

The momentum will carry into this summer. Today, February 20, the 2023 Roots Picnic lineup was revealed. The Roots Picnic Weekend is slated for June 2 to 4 at Philadelphia’s The Mann in Fairmount Park. The headliners are Ms. Lauryn Hill — “celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill — Diddy with The Roots, and Lil Uzi Vert.

Dave Chappelle is billed as providing “Friday Night Comedy” at Wells Fargo Center.

The 2023 Roots Picnic will also stage such prominent musical acts as Ari Lennox, City Girls, Maverick City, DJ Drama, Saucy Santana, Uncle Waffles, Lucky Daye, Syd, Glorilla, Black Thought, Eve, Busta Rhymes, DVSN, Kindred, The Family Soul, and Spinall.

The “Soulquarians Icons Set” will be performed by the Isley Brothers and Roy Ayers, while Adam Blackstone is expected to perform with special guests Mary Mary and Coco Jones.

The podcast stage will feature Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Akademiks’ Off The Record, Angela Yee’s Lip Service, Questlove Supreme, Don’t Call Me White Girl, People’s Party With Talib Kweli, and more.

“We’re partnering with @livenationurban to bring you three days of black culture, music, comedy, and podcasts in one of the most beautiful cities in the world!!!!” The Roots Picnic’s Instagram post reads, noting that presale begins Tuesday, February 21, at noon ET.

Additional ticketing information can be found here. See the official lineup poster above.