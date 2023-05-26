Diddy is a notorious bad boy, City Girls can’t help but act up, and Fabolous has made the streets his family. So when all three musicians come together, it will surely be an epic party. On their new collaborative track, “Act Bad,” co-produced by Diddy himself, the group wants it to be known that the summer is theirs for the taking.

In the official visual for “Act Bad,” directed by Kid Art, all eyes are on Diddy and his “special friend,” Yung Miami, as they can’t keep their eyes and hands off of each other. As the recording artists race down the Miami highway in their exotic cars, endlessly party, and overly consume Diddy’s DeLeón Tequila, it is clear that they have no care in the world. At one point, Diddy is even full-blown naked.

JT raps, “When a broke hoe’s hot, that’s bad advice / And these n***** ain’t sh*t, act bad for life / They treat a good girl wrong, and a bad one nice / So act,” driving home the point that respectability politics or other’s opinions of her behavior doesn’t matter in the slightest.

The song’s concept is essentially the subtle art of “not giving a f*ck,” according to the mogul. In a video shared on Instagram, Diddy spoke about the single, saying, “[Fabolous, City Girls, and I] all teamed up together to drop the song of the summer. It’s gonna be an Act Bad summer.”

Watch the video above.