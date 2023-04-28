Harry Belafonte died on Tuesday, April 25. The 96-year-old civil rights, acting, and music icon passed at his Upper West Side residence in New York from congestive heart failure, his longtime spokesperson, Ken Sunshine, confirmed to The New York Times. Everyone from former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden to Questlove and Usher publicly mourned the loss.

Usher took to Instagram and explained why he has a portrait of Belafonte tattooed on his forearm. The three-photo carousel includes one of Belafonte smiling at the ink in presumed approval.

“‘A world-renowned entertainer. A barrier-breaking actor. A tireless activist. A one-of-a-kind friend. Inspired is the word that comes to mind when I think about you Harry,” Usher wrote in his caption. “A man of great strength, courage, and sense of purpose. All things that I view as admirable. When I spent time with you… I was in awe of how your presence was so powerful. You’ve been called home after many, many years of gracing this world with your amazing spirit and incomparable gifts.”

He continued, “However, your impact on the world will be forever present. I’m grateful to have been blessed with the opportunity to have you in my life and I will miss you. May you rest peacefully knowing the legacy you’ve left behind.’ Your passion awakened our souls. The impression you made on my heart is why I wear you on my skin.”

Usher added “Forever Missed,” four dove emojis, and “I love you Harry ‘Mr. B,'” and finished the caption with a Belafonte quote: “Artists are the gatekeepers are truth; We are civilization’s anchor. We are the compass for humanity’s conscience.”

See it below.