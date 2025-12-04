Rosalía has one of 2025’s defining projects with her new album Lux; Uproxx’s Steven Hyden thinks it’ll end up being most critics’ pick for the year’s best album. Fans will soon be able to see it on stage, too: Today (December 4), Rosalía announced the Lux Tour.

The run kicks off in March 2026 and runs through to September. It’s truly a world tour: Along the way, it’ll stop in the US, Canada, Mexico, France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, the United Kingdom, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil.

There’s an American Express pre-sale for card members for select North American shows, starting December 9 at 9 a.m. local time. More information can be found here. The general on-sale begins December 11 via Rosalía’s website.

Check out the tour dates below.