Rosalía has one of 2025’s defining projects with her new album Lux; Uproxx’s Steven Hyden thinks it’ll end up being most critics’ pick for the year’s best album. Fans will soon be able to see it on stage, too: Today (December 4), Rosalía announced the Lux Tour.
The run kicks off in March 2026 and runs through to September. It’s truly a world tour: Along the way, it’ll stop in the US, Canada, Mexico, France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, the United Kingdom, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil.
There’s an American Express pre-sale for card members for select North American shows, starting December 9 at 9 a.m. local time. More information can be found here. The general on-sale begins December 11 via Rosalía’s website.
Check out the tour dates below.
Rosalía’s 2026 Tour Dates: Lux Tour
03/16/2026 — Lyon, FR @ LDLC Arena
03/18/2026 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
03/20/2026 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
03/22/2026 — Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
03/25/2026 — Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum
03/30/2026 — Madrid, ES @ Movistar Arena
04/01/2026 — Madrid, ES @ Movistar Arena
04/03/2026 — Madrid, ES @ Movistar Arena
04/04/2026 — Madrid, ES @ Movistar Arena
04/08/2026 — Lisbon, PT @ MEO Arena
04/09/2026 — Lisbon, PT @ MEO Arena
04/13/2026 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
04/15/2026 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
04/17/2026 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
04/18/2026 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
04/22/2026 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
04/27/2026 — Antwerp, BE @ AFAS Dome
04/29/2026 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
05/01/2026 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
05/05/2026 — London, UK @ The O2
06/04/2026 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
06/08/2026 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
06/11/2026 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/13/2026 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/16/2026 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/20/2026 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/23/2026 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
06/27/2026 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
06/29/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
07/03/2026 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
07/06/2026 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
07/16/2026 — Bogotá, CO @ Movistar Arena
07/24/2026 — Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena
07/25/2026 — Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena
08/01/2026 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena
08/02/2026 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena
08/10/2026 — Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Farmasi Arena
08/15/2026 — Guadalajara, MX @ Arena VFG
08/19/2026 — Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey
08/24/2026 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
08/26/2026 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
09/03/2026 — San Juan, PR @ Coliseo de Puerto Rico
Lux is out now via Columbia. Find more information here.