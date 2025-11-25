Rosalía Reveals She Has ADHD But Doesn’t Treat It

SubwayTakes has become one of the coolest new internet talk shows of the past couple years, with the premise being that guests share one specific opinion they have and explain their position. Rosalía was a guest on a recent installment, and in the extended interview (above), she discusses having ADHD.

While chatting with host Kareem Rahma, Rosalía looked away mid-conversation before explaining, “I get so distracted with sounds. I have ADHD.” Rahma asked if she treats the condition and Rosalía responded, “I let it be.” After Rahma shared his own experience of not treating his own ADHD, Rosalía said she has never tried to treat it. She also enthusiastically agreed with Rahma’s perspective that “you have to harness the ADHD and ride it.”

Meanwhile, in a recent Billboard interview, she said of her new album Lux, “In general, just to be in this world is a lot; sometimes it’s overwhelming. In the best-case scenario, the idea would be that whoever hears it feels light and feels hope. Because that was how it was made and where it was made from.”

Watch the SubwayTakes video above.