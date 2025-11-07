Rosalía’s Lux, one of the most hyped albums of the year, is out today (November 7). She calls on a roster of guests to help her out with the project, and it turns out that among them is Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, most notably half of Daft Punk.

He doesn’t have a feature, but he has a songwriting credit on “Reliquia,” a dramatic, string-laden song that undergoes a frenetic transformation during its closing seconds. Credited on the same track is OneRepublic leader and modern pop songwriting great Ryan Tedder. Elsewhere, also featured on the project are Björk, Carminho, Estrella Morente, Sílvia Pérez Cruz, Yahritza y su Esencia, and Yves Tumor.

This notably comes days after an associate said Guy-Manuel is currently working on a solo album.

A press release previously noted of Lux, “The album traces a widescreen emotional arc of feminine mystique, transformation, and transcendence — moving between intimacy and operatic scale to create a radiant world where sound, language, and culture fuse as one.”

Listen to “Reliquia” above. Find the Lux cover art and tracklist below.