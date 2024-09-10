Novelty interview shows have been huge in recent years, whether you’re talking Hot Ones, Chicken Shop Date, or Recess Therapy. SubwayTakes is another one, in which the interview is conducted in the subway. Halsey was just a guest on the series, and it brought her back to another time she did something noteworthy in a public space.

Halsey was asked what their favorite song of theirs is and if they could sing it. Halsey responded, “I can’t do it here, I can’t do it here. I sang in public one time like ten years ago and everybody still makes fun of me for it. I was in a mall.”

What Halsey is referring to is a video that went viral a few years ago. As Billboard notes, the video resurfaced in 2016, and it shows a teenage Halsey (back when she was better known by her legal name, Ashley Frangipane) singing Blink-182’s “I Miss You” in a Philadelphia mall. The clip drew the attention of Blink themselves as the time, as they tweeted, “Ashley Frangipani? More like @Halsey…”

Halsey, meanwhile, has been making some rock music of her own lately, like with her recently released The Great Impersonator single “Ego.”