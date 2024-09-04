Last month, Rosalía teamed up with Lisa on the fiery track, “New Woman.” But that isn’t the only track Rosalía had tucked away.

In 2022, the “Despechá RMX” singer released her critically acclaimed album, Motomami. Now, Rosalía is ready to craft a follow-up project.

During an interview Highsnobiety, Rosalía confirmed that she is currently hard on work on the highly anticipated body of work. When asked about the album, Rosalía replied: “It’s been a process. I’ve changed a lot, but at the same time, I’m still wrapping my head around the same things. It’s like I still have the same questions and the same desire to answer them. I still have the same love for the past and the same curiosity for the future.”

Not much is known about the project as it still in the beginning stages. However, Rosalía did share that her musical influences include Bon Iver, Kate Bush, Aphex Twin, and Janis Joplin. “These influences are still current influences,” she said. “But right now, I’d also say my biggest influences are reading paper books.”

While a 2024 release would be a pleasant treat for support. But with only a few months left in the year, that seems highly unlikely.