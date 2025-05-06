Rosalía has been making cinematic music videos for years, but her official acting debut will be in Euphoria season 3. It’s a role the “New Woman” singer takes very seriously, as she revealed at the Met Gala on Monday.

“It’s my first job. I’m learning. I’m figuring it out,” Rosalía told Vogue livestream co-hosts Teyana Taylor and Ego Nwodim. “It’s been very inspiring to be with these amazing actors. It’s great.”

The show’s “amazing actors” include Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, and 2025 Met Gala co-chair Colman Domingo, as well as fellow newcomers Marshawn Lynch and Sharon Stone.

“If there’s anything that excites me as much as creating a good melody or writing a great lyric, it’s becoming a better performer every day,” Rosalía said in a statement when her casting was announced. “Euphoria has been my favorite series over the last few years and I couldn’t be happier and more grateful to be acting alongside all of these incredibly talented people that I admire so much and contributing my ‘granito de arena’ to bring Sam’s vision to reality to make magic. I can’t wait to share what we’re doing!!! Besitos, Rosi.”

Euphoria season 3 is expected to premiere in 2026.