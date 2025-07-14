While Blackpink have been away, the group’s members have become solo stars in their own right. Rosé in particular had a major recent success with her solo single “APT.,” made alongside Bruno Mars. On their ongoing Deadline tour, Blackpink have been devoting portion of the sets to their members’ solo material. At SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California this weekend, the group had a multi-night stand, and at one of the shows, Mars showed up to join Rosé for “APT.”

The environment was pretty electric, as seen in these videos of the performance. (These shows, by the way, were Blackpink’s first in North America in a couple years.)

Rosé previously explained the song’s meaning, saying, “‘APT.’ is actually my favorite Korean drinking game that I play with my friends back home. It’s so simple, puts a smile on your face, and breaks the ice at any party. One night in the studio I taught my crew how to play the game. Everyone was fascinated, especially when I started the chant, so we played around with it and I said we should make a song out of it… and after Bruno joined the track, the rest became history!”

Check out the full setlist below.