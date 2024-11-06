Big news for Blackpink fans: Rosé is set to appear on a new episode of Hot Ones that premieres tomorrow (November 7) at 11 a.m. ET. First We Feast shared a teaser clip today, and in it, Rosé breaks down the chorus of her new Bruno Mars collaboration “APT.”

In the clip (found here), she explains that the chorus is derived from “a Korean drinking game” called “APT.” She then simulates what it’s like, alternating putting one hand on top of the other as she chants the songs chorus. She ends it with a “one, two, three, four, five, six” before explaining, “and whoever gets on the top takes the shot.”

She previously discussed this in a press release, saying, “‘APT.’ is actually my favorite Korean drinking game that I play with my friends back home. It’s so simple, puts a smile on your face, and breaks the ice at any party. One night in the studio I taught my crew how to play the game. Everyone was fascinated, especially when I started the chant, so we played around with it and I said we should make a song out of it… and after Bruno joined the track, the rest became history!”

That history is currently in the making, as the song has so far peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it her first top-10 single in the US as a solo artist.