Move over, Elton John. Apparently, you’re not the only legacy act looking to bow out of the music industry with a farewell performance documentary. Pioneer hip-hop group Run-DMC is also looking to hang up their famous Adidas Superstars. The news comes just months after the 20th anniversary of the group’s late DJ, Master Jay’s tragic murder.

In a recent interview with Rock The Bells, emcees Darryl “DMC” McDaniels and Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons spoke about the discussion to retire the group and the next steps.

McDaniels told the outlet, “People got understand this — is Dave Grohl still running around trying to be Nirvana? Is Sting still running around trying to be The Police? Are Paul and Ringo running around trying to be The Beatles? There’s enough life left for both of us. We can’t be Runcan’tC. without Jay.”

Although the group has successfully managed their appearances, performances, and collaborative opportunities as a duo, its core was certainly their DJ, Jam Master Jay. But the pair plans on putting down their Kangos with a larger-than-life final show.

McDaniels spoke out the plans stating, “The final show that we are ever going to do is going to be at Madison Square Garden in April. It’s going to be the last episode of the documentary we’re doing. ‘Cause it’s time for Run to go be Paul McCartney and me to be John Lennon. We done did what we could do. The show is going to be like ‘The Last Waltz’ by The Band.”

Fans can expect a long list of guest appearances, including Ice-T and Wu-Tang. According to the group, those who aren’t able to attend the show live the group will be filming the show with the intention of selling the rights to “Netflix or to the highest bidder.”

The official concert date has not yet been released.