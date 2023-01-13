An Elton John show is always bound to be over the top, but it was what was under this fan’s bottoms that shocked the audience during one of John’s farewell shows in Melbourne, Australia. While John was on stage, music critic Ian “Molly” Meldrum dropped his pants and flashed his bum to the audience, according to a report from New York Post.

John didn’t seem bothered by the cheeky act. In fact, he seemed thrilled.

“He’s quite honestly a national treasure,” John said. “I want to thank him for all the love and loyalty he’s shown me over the years. I love you.”

Meldrum then joined John on stage for a performance of “The B*tch Is Back.”

Over the years, John and Meldrum have maintained a friendship, however, the two did have their fair share of arguments. The two didn’t speak for years after what was thought to be an off-record chat about one of John’s peers managed to leak.

Meldrum wrote about the feud in his 2016 book Ah Well, Nobody’s Perfect that although John felt the leak was Meldrum’s fault, Meldrum never stopped caring for him.

“I’m tempted to quote a line from one of my favorite movies: ‘Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn,'” Meldrum said. “But the truth is, I do give a damn. I love Elton.”