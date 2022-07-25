Things got rowdy at Rage Against The Machine’s concert at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena over the weekend (on Saturday, July 23): A fan ran on stage and while security subdued them, Tom Morello accidentally got tackled. The good news is that Morello was alright and the show went on, but an unfortunate side-effect is that the stage-crashing antics overshadowed a cool moment from earlier in the show.

On Rage’s ongoing tour, Run The Jewels are opening, which provided the perfect opportunity for El-P and Killer Mike to join Zack de la Rocha and company on stage for a performance of “Close Your Eyes (And Count To F*ck),” the 2014 Run The Jewels 2 single that features de la Rocha. Indeed, that’s just what they did in Toronto, marking the first time RATM has performed the song live. De la Rocha has actually joined Run The Jewels to perform the song live on multiple occasions, like at Pitchfork Music Festival in 2015.

RATM’s tour has been eventful, even before this weekend: de la Rocha injured his leg a couple weeks ago and the band has used its time on stage to rage against the Supreme Court and injustices faced by Canadian Indigenous peoples.

Watch Rage Against The Machine and Run The Jewels perform “Close Your Eyes (And Count To F*ck)” above.