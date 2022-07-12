Rage Against The Machine
Rage Against The Machine’s Zack De La Rocha Injured His Leg On Stage And Performed Sitting On A Monitor

Rage Against The Machine have been making headlines lately, but tonight it’s not for a great reason. Consequence has reported that frontman Zack de la Rocha injured his leg during the band’s set at Chicago’s United Center tonight, July 11. Crew members helped him off the stage for a break, but he then returned and performed while sitting on a monitor.

This show was only the “Killing In The Name” band’s second one on their highly anticipated reunion tour that got postponed a handful of times due to the pandemic. Their first show back was in East Troy, Wisconsin at the Alpine Valley Music Theater, and they proved that they haven’t lost any of their bombast. They showed that they’re still the same outspoken advocates by flashing political messages on the screen behind them like one that read, “ABORT THE SUPREME COURT” and a visual of a cop car on fire.

This is not a surprise; they were one of many musicians to speak up about the recent overturning of Roe V. Wade. “We are disgusted by the repeal of Roe V. Wade and the devastating impact it will have on tens of millions of people,” the group wrote in part through a message about the donation.

