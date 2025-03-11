Humility isn’t one of Uproxx cover artist Russ’ strongest traits. The “Put You On Game” musician does not mind publicly tooting his own horn. Whether it’s about his album sales, sold out tour dates, or accomplishments like supposedly being the first rapper to perform at the pyramids in Egypt, Russ continuously shouts it from the rooftops.

But yesterday (March 10), Russ locked in another a career first–being added to Pop Crave‘s coveted “stuns” community of conventionally attractive celebrities. Over on X (formerly Twitter), the news aggregator reposted new promotional images from praising Russ’ appearance with their favorite (some would say overused) descriptor, ‘stuns.’

“Russ stuns in new photos ahead of his upcoming era,” wrote the page.

Immediately after the post was live, Russ took to his page to acknowledge the hilarious achievement. “It’s an honor to finally stun on Pop Crave,” he wrote.

Supporters of Russ joined in on his silly celebratory moment.

“Took y’all long enough to give this man his flowers,” joked one user.

Others followed up with compliments of their own. Some pushed the boundaries with thirsty responses.

“A beautiful man,” penned one user.

“My legs opened so quick,” wrote another.

In the Saturday Night Live sketch, No More Slay, Lady Gaga and Bowen Yang petitioned to retire several slang terms unfortunately “stuns” didn’t make the cut.