As a recording artist, songwriter, and actress, Lady Gaga’s professional career revolves around the creative use of words. Based on stacked trophy closet (which include multiple Grammys and an Academy Award), some would say “The Beast” singer is quite good at it.

So, during her Saturday Night Live appearance Lady Gaga delivered a lecture on popular jargon. In the sketch, No More Slay, Lady Gaga and Bowen Yang hilariously encouraged viewers to broaden their vocabulary.

As Gaga and Yang chat with Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padill, and Andrew Dismukes they expressed their frustration with the overuse of AAVE (African American Vernacular English) terms, queer lingo, and other slang to shorten casual conversation.

In Gaga and Yang’s “slay,” “it’s giving,” and more all have earned a long rest. To stress their case they performed a silly song to plead their case.

“We can’t just repeat one word / When there’s so many more to use / So we’ve made a big decision / For all of us and you / No more slay / We know it sounds impossible / But there’s other words to say,” sang the duo.

Sadly, Gaga and Yang’s will continue on as the video’s comment section on YouTube is now flooded with the phrases they so desperately wanted to eradicate.

Watch the Saturday Night Live sketch No More Slay featuring Lady Gaga, Bowen Yang, above.