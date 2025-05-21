Russ Reveals The Release Date For ‘Wild’ With A Tense Trailer

Holy Sinners, Batman! Russ‘s intensely cinematic trailer for his upcoming album, Wild, takes a page from Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s hit vampire saga, putting Russ on two sides of the frame as he reveals the project’s long-awaited release date.

Directed by Justice Silvera, the “short film” opens with Russ lying in a cage in a jungle like a Vietnam P.O.W. Upon waking up, he panics at his newfound surroundings, eventually finding a key a few feet outside the cage — just close enough to tease him with the possibility of freedom, but too far away for him to actually get his hands on.

Fortunately, he receives some timely assistance from… himself. A second Russ emerges from the jungle and offers the caged version a way out. The rapper(s) then limp off into the forest to an unknown — but probably much more optimistic — fate. Considering the visuals for Russ’s previously released materials for Wild, including a mysterious teaser and a post-traumatic video for “Pent Up In A Penthouse,” it’s clear that the theme of the album will be a sort of inner release, stemming from his recent focus on his mental health.

You can watch the trailer for Wild above.

Wild is due on June 27. You can find more info here.