With his sixth studio album, Wild, set for release this summer, Russ has already shared “April 7” and the dates for his Into The W!ld tour.

Today, he continues the album’s rollout with the video for “Pent Up In A Penthouse.” The simple but striking video features the artist rapping in front of a blue background, with his face covered in grisly injuries. As he continues his performance, though, the injuries undo themselves, one by one, until he looks fresh as a daisy.

The effect parallels his lyrics, which recap his self-improvement and attitude toward his recent successes: “Scared of success once my pre-frontal cortex developed / Perfectly good opportunities feel like a setup / That sh*t be hobbling me, I cannot get a leg-up / Out in Tribeca, book me the penthouse ’cause all of this pressure is pent-up.”

Russ’ successes have stacked up rapidly over the past few years, both materially and in his esteem from fans. Earlier this year, joked about “finally” getting a post from the Pop Crave Twitter account, joining the elite list of celebrities who “stun.” His was also one of the four faces that graced a fan-generated Mount Rushmore of white rappers, highlighting fans’ appreciation for him.

Watch Russ’ “Pent Up In A Penthouse” video above.

Wild is due on 6/6 via DIEMON. You can pre-order it here.