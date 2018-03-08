11 songs tracked and vocals done.

Ryan Adams just released Prisoner, his 16th album, in 2017, and while it’d be fair to expect him to go away for a bit, let’s remember how prolific he’s been during the course of his career: Those 16 albums were released over the course of 18 years, and on multiple occasions, he’s released more than one album in a year (he put out three in 2005). So, a quick follow-up to Prisoner wouldn’t be out of the blue by any means, and it looks like we’re getting one.

This morning, Adams took to Twitter to post a quick 20-second video of a studio mixing board, with a new song playing over the speakers. The track sounds like pretty standard Adams fare: Americana guitar rock with a good melody. He also shared an update on his next project, writing that the recording process is far along, so much so that it’s virtually complete: “11 songs tracked and vocals done. Records are funny creatures; sometimes they wake you up like they can’t wait to just get born.”

Adams shared what appears to be another preview of new music a few days ago, which showed him the studio working on the production for what sounds like a The War On Drugs-like slow burner of a song. Watch the clips above and below, and revisit our review of Prisoner here.