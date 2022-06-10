St. Louis rapper-singer Ryan Trey is having quite the breakout. A trapsoul crooner in the mold of 6lack and Bryson Tiller, Ryan Trey has made a name for himself by blending booming, washed-out beats with a vocal delivery that swings easily from melodic rapping to all-out belting. Last year, he dropped his debut album, A 64 East Saga, accumulating more attention and plenty of streams. Today, he teams up with another rising Midwesterner to kick off his next phase, tapping Detroit’s Babyface Ray for “Only Us,” a single of sultry come-ons for a potential paramour.

In an interview with Billboard earlier this year, he remarked on the similarity that some fans have noticed between him and Bryson Tiller, with whom he collaborated on “Nowhere to Run.” “I didn’t intentionally mean for that to sound that similar, but if that’s the record where I pay homage to Bryson, then that’s great, honestly,” he said. “Bryson is someone who really opened a lot of doors for me. I don’t ever mind the constant comparisons, because it’s just human nature to compare artists to the closest similar thing to them at first. For example, I love Don Toliver, but it took me this most recent project he just dropped for me to completely separate him from Travis Scott. It’s just human nature. So I’m never bothered by the comparisons because even I do it as a fan.”

You can check out Ryan Trey’s new single, “Only Us” featuring Babyface Ray, above.