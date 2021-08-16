Hailing from St. Louis, Missouri, today’s guest on UPROXX Sessions is 21-year-old rapper-singer, Ryan Trey. With his album A 64 East Saga on the way, Ryan drops by the Uproxx Studios office to give a soulful performance of the project single “It’s About A Girl.” Over a muddy, swirling synth and hardcore kick drum, Ryan salutes a girl he describes as “top two, but you’re not two,” praising her for “changin’ keys on the regular.”

Dropping his debut album EIGHT24 in 2018, Ryan has continued building a following of loyal supporters, which include fellow Midwesterners Bryson Tiller and LeBron James. He’s also set to open for Jack Harlow for Sprite’s Live From The Label concert series this Wednesday, which could be the start of a star run that could soon put him in a similar position to the one Harlow currently occupies.

Watch Ryan Trey’s live performance of “It’s About A Girl” for UPROXX Sessions above.

