People get upset about Sabrina Carpenter’s sexual antics sometimes, but the kids love her regardless: Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards were this weekend and Carpenter picked up a few wins.

In a pre-recorded message accepting her awards (here’s the video), Carpenter said that she’ll keep on making clean versions of her songs for her younger fans:

“Hi Kids’ Choice, it’s Sabrina! I just found out that you guys voted me Best Song, Favorite Album, and Favorite Female Breakthrough Artist, which means I got three of these suckers and I’m so excited. I’ve just been looking through the kaleidoscope all day, and I’ve always wanted one of these ever since I was a little girl, so this is so special to me. I just can’t thank each and every one of you enough for voting. I will continue to make these clean versions of these songs for you, and I’m so grateful that you’re listening. And I wish I could be there and I hope you’re having so much fun. Thanks, Kids’ Choice!”

This comes after Carpenter recently discussed complaints about her sometimes-risqué concerts, saying, ““It’s always so funny to me when people complain. They’re like, ‘All she does is sing about this.’ But those are the songs that you’ve made popular. Clearly you love sex. You’re obsessed with it. It’s in my show. There’s so many more moments than the ‘Juno’ positions, but those are the ones you post every night and comment on. I can’t control that.”