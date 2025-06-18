Sabrina Carpenter was the subject of a recent Rolling Stone cover story, and now the publication has pulled back on the curtain and shared some tidbits that didn’t make the initial piece.

One of the most striking is that Carpenter doesn’t hate the idea of banning phones at her concerts. When asked if she’d consider it, she responded:

“This will honestly piss off my fans, but absolutely. Because I went to see Silk Sonic in Vegas, and they locked my phone. I’ve never had a better experience at a concert. I genuinely felt like I was back in the Seventies — wasn’t alive. Genuinely felt like I was there. Everyone’s singing, dancing, looking at each other, and laughing. It really, really just felt so beautiful. I’ve grown up in the age of people having iPhones at shows. It unfortunately feels super normal to me. I can’t blame people for wanting to have memories. But depending on how long I want to be touring, and what age I am, girl, take those phones away. You cannot zoom in on my face. Right now, my skin is soft and supple. It’s fine. Do not zoom in on me when I’m 80 years old up there.”

So, it seems all the viral videos that emerge from her performances are safe for now, but enjoy them while you can.

Find more of the interview outtakes here.