Sabrina Carpenter has been having fun with her Dunkin’ relationship over the past few months. Towards the end of last year, she launched a new drink with the donut-and-coffee slingers via a funny and suggestive new ad. Now, she’s back with another new beverage and commercial.

The ad sees Carpenter working as a phone operator at the Dunkin’ Daydream Hotline (“Daydream Matchmaker” is her job title), answering a call from somebody who says they’re “hot.” After listening some more, Carpenter suggests that what the caller is “really craving” is a Sabrina’s Strawberry Daydream Refresher, a new Dunkin’ menu item. After taking a sip of her own Refresher and licking the foam off her lips, she listens and gets cut off as she says, “I’m sorry, did you…”

As for the new drink, Dunkin’ describes it:

“Crafted with sweet strawberry flavor and creamy oatmilk, then topped with a cloud of velvety cold foam, Sabrina’s Strawberry Daydream Refresher delivers the nostalgic taste of strawberries and cream in a sip that’s rich yet refreshingly light. Dunkin’s creamiest Refresher yet is just the latest example of how Dunkin’ stirs up flavor innovation with fun, seasonal combos that come together in one crave-worthy sip.”

The drink is available at Dunkin’ locations now.

Check out the ad above.