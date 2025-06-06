Sabrina Carpenter is throwing her hat into the “Song Of The Summer” ring: She released “Manchild” at midnight, and this morning, she returned with a video for the track.

There’s a lot going on here. It starts with Carpenter getting kicked out of a moving vehicle. From there, she hitches rides in everything from just the front half of a truck to a jet-ski on wheels to a car with trees growing out of it. Along the way, she goes on myriad adventures, including being painted on a lake, having a gun pointed at her, and distributing a little violence of her own.

She also explained the origins of the song on Instagram, writing:

“i wrote manchild on a random tuesday with amy and jack not too long after finishing short n’ sweet and it ended up being the best random tuesday of my life

not only was it so fun to write, but this song became to me something I can look back on that will score the mental montage to the very confusing and fun young adult years of life.

it sounds like the song embodiment of a loving eye roll and it feels like a never ending road trip in the summer ! hence why i wanted to give it to you now- so you can stick your head out the car window and scream it all summer long! thank you always and forever for listening

and thank you men for testing me!!”

Watch the “Manchild” video above.