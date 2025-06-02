Sabrina Carpenter is less than a year removed from her 2024 album Short N’ Sweet, but she might be teasing something with a new video shared on social media today (June 2).

The video sees Carpenter standing on the side of a dusty road in the middle of nowhere, wearing a white, long-sleeve shirt, heels, and denim shorts that don’t cover much. She sticks her thumb in the air as a truck passes by, but it doesn’t stop, ignoring the hitchhiking Carpenter. She tries again with another car but that one also keeps going. The video is silent except for the very end, when Carpenter lets out a quiet laugh and says, “Oh boy.”

At the moment, there’s no clear indication what this video could mean.

Meanwhile, Carpenter is one of many celebrities who signed a new letter in support of LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention programs. It reads in part, “As artists, creators, and public figures, our platforms come with responsibility. And today, that responsibility is clear: we must speak out to protect the mental health and lives of LGBTQ+ youth. We will not stay silent. […] This is about people, not politics. At a time of deep division, let this be something we as people can all agree on: no young person should be left without help in their darkest moment. Stripping away this lifeline leaves LGBTQ+ youth with the message that their lives are not worth saving. We refuse to accept that message.”