Sabrina Carpenter May Be Teasing A New Song With Mysterious Billboards

Yesterday (June 2), Sabrina Carpenter shared a teaser video, of her standing on the side of a road, wearing denim shorts and unsuccessfully trying to hitchhike. The video is silent until the end, when Carpenter laughs quietly and says, “Oh boy.” The video didn’t feature any text or any indicators about what the clip might mean. Now, though, it seems the situation is coming into focus.

Four billboards (check out photos here and here) have been spotted and they seem to be related to Carpenter, given that one gives fine-print credit to “SC Entertainment” and the others have an “SC” logo that’s similar to the one used in places like her website. One billboard says “”Manchild”,” perhaps indicating this is the title of an upcoming single. If that’s the case, the text from the other three billboards might be lyrics: “Hey men!,” “Amen,” and “I swear they choose me, I’m not choosing them.”

Carpenter herself has yet to publicly address the billboards or the possibility of a new single.

It hasn’t been that long since we’ve gotten new Carpenter music: She released Short N’ Sweet last year and a deluxe edition with new songs a few months ago. If Carpenter is teasing a new song right now, though, it’d stand to reason that it could come out this Friday, so let’s wait and see.