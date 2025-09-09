Sabrina Carpenter first started catching the attention of the pop world with her 2022 album Emails I Can’t Send, her first release for Island Records. As a younger artist, though, she released four albums on the Disney-owned Hollywood Records, including her 2015 debut Eyes Wide Open. Carpenter wasn’t exactly a pop star during those days and she was stunned when in a new interview, Nardwuar told her how few vinyl copies of it were made.

About 11 minutes into the video, Nardwuar prompted Carpenter with lyrics from her 2015 song “We’ll Be The Stars,” saying, “No, we’re never gonna turn to dust / Yeah, all we really need is us.” It took Carpenter a second to catch on, but when she did, she said with a smirk, “Yeah… what’s that from?”

Narduwar then presented her with a vinyl copy of the album the song is from, Eyes Wide Open, which had Carpenter doubled over with laughter. She then said, “Oh, I love this album. Every song’s a 10.”

The host noted the rarity of the vinyl pressing, to which Carpenter said she doesn’t even have a copy. He revealed that only 200 copies were made, to be given to record executives. Carpenter added that she didn’t think she ever received a copy, but maybe had and it was lost in a move.

Carpenter then processed how few copies were pressed, saying, “Only 200 made? Damn. They really didn’t give a f*ck about me,” then letting out a big laugh.

Check out the full interview above.