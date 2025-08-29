It’s been almost exactly a year since Sabrina Carpenter released her album Short N’ Sweet on August 23, 2024. Instead of milking it for all it was worth, she struck while the iron is hot and today (August 29), her latest album, Man’s Best Friend, is here.

On release day, she’s highlighting “Tears” with a new video, which co-stars Colman Domingo in drag. Fans have noticed a perceived Rocky Horror Picture Show inspiration to the visual and have drawn parallels between Carpenter and Susan Sarandon’s character in the film.

Carpenter recently discussed why she released a new album so quickly after last year’s Short N’ Sweet, saying:

“If I really wanted to, I could have stretched out Short N’ Sweet much, much longer. But I’m at that point in my life where I’m like, ‘Wait a second, there’s no rules.’ If I’m inspired to write and make something new, I would rather do that. Why would I wait three years just for the sake of waiting three years? It’s all about what feels right. I’m learning to listen to that a lot more, instead of what is perceived as the right or wrong move.”

Watch the “Tears” video above. Check out the Man’s Best Friend cover art and tracklist below.