Sabrina Carpenter Plays The Banjo On Her New Album ‘Man’s Best Friend’

You don’t usually see Sabrina Carpenter with an instrument in her hand, as on stage, she’s usually focused on singing and choreography. She can play, though. In fact, on her new album Man’s Best Friend, she tried her hand at perhaps an unexpected instrument: the banjo.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM’s Hits 1, she discussed the nature of making the album, saying:

“The producers of the whole album are John Ryan and Jack Antonoff, and I co-wrote the whole thing with Amy Allen, and I think the most special thing about this album was it really felt like it was a band and, you know, any one of us could be in the corner of a room and pick up an instrument and go, ‘Oh, I have this sound,’ or, ‘This sounds really cool,’ or you try banging on a glass or banging on a cup, or you like the sound of the fireplace starting up and, you know, you record that, and we sample so many different sort of real live sounds, and then there’s so many live solos on this album. There’s two guitar solos I love. There’s a fiddle solo. I play the banjo on this album. There’s a lot of really special moments.”

Carpenter also picked the song on the album she’s most proud of, saying, “I’d probably say a song called ‘We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night.’ I think I’m just in that mood today, and the song is kind of one of my first power ballads, and it’s very dramatic, but it’s very uplifting. It’s all the things you kind of want to scream at the top of your lungs and I’m a drama queen, so…”

Check out the Man’s Best Friend cover art and tracklist below.