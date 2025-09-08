Sabrina Carpenter had a big weekend. Her new album, Man’s Best Friend, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. She also left her mark on the VMAs last night (September 7). She was one of the most-nominated artists with eight nods, winning three (Best Pop Artist, Best Album for Short N’ Sweet, and Best Visual Effects for her “Manchild” video.

She also took the stage to perform her single “Tears,” on a set designed to look like a city street. It ended with a bang, with rain falling and getting Carpenter soaked. As Billboard notes, she was joined by trans, nonbinary, and drag performers, some holding picket signs reading things like “Dolls! Dolls Dolls!” and “In Trans We Trust.”

Watch Carpenter perform “Tears” above. Find all of Carpenter’s nominations and wins below; The winners are noted in bold.