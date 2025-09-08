Sabrina Carpenter had a big weekend. Her new album, Man’s Best Friend, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. She also left her mark on the VMAs last night (September 7). She was one of the most-nominated artists with eight nods, winning three (Best Pop Artist, Best Album for Short N’ Sweet, and Best Visual Effects for her “Manchild” video.
She also took the stage to perform her single “Tears,” on a set designed to look like a city street. It ended with a bang, with rain falling and getting Carpenter soaked. As Billboard notes, she was joined by trans, nonbinary, and drag performers, some holding picket signs reading things like “Dolls! Dolls Dolls!” and “In Trans We Trust.”
Watch Carpenter perform “Tears” above. Find all of Carpenter’s nominations and wins below; The winners are noted in bold.
Sabrina Carpenter’s 2025 MTV VMAs Nominations And Wins
Video Of The Year
Ariana Grande — “Brighter Days Ahead”
Billie Eilish — “Birds of a Feather”
Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — “Die With a Smile”
Rosé & Bruno Mars — “Apt.”
Sabrina Carpenter — “Manchild”
The Weeknd & Playboi Carti — “Timeless”
Best Pop Artist
Ariana Grande
Charli XCX
Justin Bieber
Lorde
Miley Cyrus
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
Best Pop
Alex Warren — “Ordinary”
Ariana Grande — “Brighter Days Ahead”
Ed Sheeran — “Sapphire”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — “Die With a Smile”
Rosé & Bruno Mars — “Apt.”
Sabrina Carpenter — “Manchild”
Best Album
Bad Bunny — Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Kendrick Lamar — GNX
Lady Gaga — Mayhem
Morgan Wallen — I’m the Problem
Sabrina Carpenter — Short n’ Sweet
The Weeknd — Hurry Up Tomorrow
Best Direction
Ariana Grande — “Brighter Days Ahead”
Charli XCX — “Guess Featuring Billie Eilish”
Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga — “Abracadabra”
Rosé & Bruno Mars — “Apt.”
Sabrina Carpenter — “Manchild”
Best Cinematography
Ariana Grande — “Brighter Days Ahead”
Ed Sheeran — “Sapphire”
Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga — “Abracadabra”
Miley Cyrus — “Easy Lover”
Sabrina Carpenter — “Manchild”
Best Editing
Charli XCX — “Guess Featuring Billie Eilish”
Ed Sheeran — “Sapphire”
Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga — “Abracadabra”
Sabrina Carpenter — “Manchild”
Tate McRae — “Just Keep Watching”
Best Visual Effects
Ariana Grande — “Brighter Days Ahead”
Lady Gaga — “Abracadabra”
Rosé & Bruno Mars — “Apt.”
Sabrina Carpenter — “Manchild”
Tate McRae — “Just Keep Watching”
The Weeknd — “Hurry Up Tomorrow”
Song Of The Summer
Addison Rae — “Headphones On”
Alex Warren — “Ordinary”
Benson Boone — “Mystical Magical”
BigXthaPlug & Bailey Zimmerman — “All the Way”
Chappell Roan — “The Subway”
Demi Lovato — “Fast”
Doja Cat — “Jealous Type”
Huntr/x — “Golden”
Jessie Murph — “Blue Strips”
Justin Bieber — “Daisies”
Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea — “Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)”
Morgan Wallen & Tate McRae — “What I Want”
Ravyn Lenae Featuring Rex Orange County — “Love Me Not”
Sabrina Carpenter — “Manchild”
Sombr — “12 to 12”
Tate McRae — “Just Keep Watching”