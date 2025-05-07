In March, Sabrina Claudio shared the single “Need U To Need Me,” signaling the beginning of a new era. In addition, she announced her partnership with distributor EMPIRE, which she called “a blessing in my life.” Now, the “Better Version” singer is prepared to reveal the fruit of that partnership, in the form of her fifth studio album, Fall In Love With Her, due on June 6. She shared the album’s title, release date, and cover art in a post on Instagram, where she’d previously revealed that she had finished the album just two weeks before.

Of her new label deal, she previously said, “I think my uniting with Empire was divine timing. There’s a reason why, after nearly 10 years of being an artist, now was the right time to have come together. They have been a blessing in my life. Their support for the art I’ve created is unlike anything I’ve experienced before, and I am beyond grateful to have partners who only want to enhance and champion my vision.”

The genre-bending singer also released a second single for the album, “Before It’s Too Late,” which you can check out here.

Fall In Love With Her is out 6/6 via EMPIRE. You can find more info here.