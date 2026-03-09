Sailorr had a major 2025, first with her debut mixtape From Florida’s Finest and then with the deluxe edition, From Florida’s Finest Delu/xxx [For My Delusional Ex], in December. Among the new tracks on the deluxe was “Coconut,” a collaboration with Eem Triplin.
The pair just unveiled a new video for the track today and it has a bit of everything: Grand Theft Auto references, sock puppets, and of course, coconuts.
Announcing the video on social media, Sailorr wrote:
“if someone gave us a budget to make a commercial about coconuts this is what it would look like
COCONUT OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO out now GET UPPPPP
special thank you to the man that took on this project and spent the last week staying up every night to animate coconuts for me @noahkeckler you are the best director ever.”
Watch the “Coconut” video above.
Sailorr’s From Florida’s Finest Delu/xxx [For My Delusional Ex] Album Cover Artwork
Sailorr’s From Florida’s Finest Delu/xxx [For My Delusional Ex] Tracklist
1. “Locked In”
2. “Coconut” with Eem Triplin
3. “Duvet”
4. “Rent Free”
5. “Soft Girl Summer”
6. “Sincerity”
7. “Grrl’s Grrl”
8. “Bitches Brew”
9. “Gimme Dat Lug Nut”
10. “Down Bad”
11. “Pookie’s Requiem”
12. “Done Shaving 4 U”
13. “Itadakimasu”
14. “Msg”
15. “Belly”
16. “Ur Mother’s Son”
17. “Cut Up”
18. “W1Ll U L13?”
19. “Pookie’s Requiem” (Hehe Look Y’all I Made It Longer)” with Summer Walker
From Florida’s Finest Delu/xxx [For My Delusional Ex] is out now via BuVision. Find more information here.