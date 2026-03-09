Sailorr had a major 2025, first with her debut mixtape From Florida’s Finest and then with the deluxe edition, From Florida’s Finest Delu/xxx [For My Delusional Ex], in December. Among the new tracks on the deluxe was “Coconut,” a collaboration with Eem Triplin.

The pair just unveiled a new video for the track today and it has a bit of everything: Grand Theft Auto references, sock puppets, and of course, coconuts.

Announcing the video on social media, Sailorr wrote:

“if someone gave us a budget to make a commercial about coconuts this is what it would look like COCONUT OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO out now GET UPPPPP special thank you to the man that took on this project and spent the last week staying up every night to animate coconuts for me @noahkeckler you are the best director ever.”

Watch the “Coconut” video above.