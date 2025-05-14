Okay, gang, gather ’round, it’s time to talk about Sailorr, who just announced the dates for her From Florida’s Finest Tour. Admittedly, this writer was a little bit skeptical upon the breakout of her hit song “Pookie’s Requiem” via TikTok. But every new move she has made since has made me a bit more of a fan.

Her explanation for her blackened grills — it’s a nod to the Vietnamese cultural tradition of teeth blackening with a hip-hop twist (fun fact: they’re actually her Invisalign trays) — and the “Pookie’s Requiem” remix featuring her closest comparison, Summer Walker, certainly helped. Also, the combo of high and lowbrow influences in her “Bitches Brew” video showed she takes this stuff seriously, and has a lot of great ideas that could grow as her attention and budget do the same.

But where I was really sold was the cover for her debut EP From Florida’s Finest, which replicates the covers of the ’90s YA sci-fi book series Animorphs, featuring a transformation sequence turning Sailorr into a cockroach. One, I was addicted to those books growing up (shockingly heavy on the “A” in “YA,” with graphic depictions of the horrors of war), and two, a display of self-aware sense of humor is always going to buy a lot of grace from me, which in this case is backed up by a truly solid collection of cheeky, vibey R&B. I highly recommend it.

Anyway, tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, May 16th at 2 PM local time, immediately preceded by artist pre-sale from 10 AM to 1:59 PM. You can see the tour dates below, and find more info here.

06/14 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory Stage)

06/17 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

06/19 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

06/20 — Chicago, IL @ The Promontory

06/22 — San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall

06/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

07/02 — London, UK @ Jazz Cafe