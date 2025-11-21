R&B breakout Sailorr made waves this spring with the release of her debut album, From Florida’s Finest and its accompanying tour. With the new year on the horizon, and a pair of splashy features (with Jordan Ward and Summer Walker) just in the rearview, Sailorr prepares to close out her breakout year with the deluxe edition of From Florida’s Finest, the cheekily titled From Florida’s Finest Delu/xxx [For My Delusional Ex]. The reissued project is set for release on December 5. It will add four new tracks and one feature, from rising rapper Eem Triplin.

Ahead of the release of the first track from the deluxe, “Locked In,” Sailorr shared a humorous trailer for its music video. As the clip opens, Sailorr signs in at a support meeting, introducing herself and proudly declaring she’s “30 days crash-out free” before receiving a text guaranteed to threaten her streak. Then, there’s a flash forward, depicting the singer going HAM with a Louisville Slugger, likely making her fellow Jacksonville native Jason Mendoza proud (the Good Place was sooo good, right?).

After releasing Florida’s Finest Delu/xxx [For My Delusional Ex], Sailorr’s next move will be joining Doja Cat on her upcoming Tour Ma Vie tour, raising her profile alongside the pop-rap star — just like fellow Florida citizen Doechii.

You can listen to “Locked In” below, and stay “locked in” for the video.

Florida’s Finest Delu/xxx [For My Delusional Ex] is out 12/5 via BuVision/10K Projects. You can find more info here.