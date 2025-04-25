“I do music to open myself and those I love up to opportunities we wouldn’t otherwise have.” SAILORR shared these words back with the release of her “Down Bad” single earlier this month. The Jacksonville, Florida native rose to R&B fame in what seemed like a matter of months, but in reality, as is the case most of the time, it was the result of a lifelong pursuit of her dreams. It began with her late-2024 record “Pookie’s Requiem,” a rugged and emotionally sprawling record — eventually remixed by Summer Walker — that captures the struggles of breaking free from bad habits. Inspired by Requiem For A Dream, SAILORR said, “I was like, ‘Damn, I really identify with this’ — just struggling with addiction, whether that be with sex, love, substances, whatever.” She added that the song was a “direct reflection of what I was struggling with at the time.” The battles of life are often at center for SAILORR’s music. She fights through uncertainties and fears in love on “Cut Up” and wallows in the constant presence of an unfulfilling love on “Down Bad” and “W1LL U L13?” For her latest effort, “Sincerity,” SAILORR crafts a cinematic ballad that finds the silver lining in struggle. The young singer has paid the price amid the pursuit of her dreams, as well as the price of achieving them, but somewhere in that is resolve and TK that you did exactly what you said you would. The new record is the latest single from her newly-announced debut album From Florida’s Finest. The 14-track effort is set to arrive on May 9 and make for a proper introduction for the Jacksonville singer’s promising career. “From Florida’s Finest highlights the importance of creativity and femininity while growing up with traditionally conservative expectations,” SAILORR said about the album. “It’s girlhood at its best.” With From Florida’s Finest on the way and “Sincerity” out now, we placed SAILORR under the Uproxx Music 20 spotlight to learn more about her influences, inspirations, and aspirations. Scroll down to discover the best of SAILORR. See Previous UPROXX MUSIC 20 Interviews: Nino Paid Isn’t Afraid Of The Truth On The Chilling ‘Love Me As I Am’

Mack Keane Is Back And So Much Better On ‘Entries’ What is your earliest memory of music? Learning the choreo to random music videos on MTV with my cousins at every family function. Who or what inspired you to take music seriously? There was this one lady in particular that came into my job when I was bartending and she made me feel really small and insignificant because of how rude she was. That particular shift made me vow to keep making music until I never needed a paycheck from that job again.

Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play? Not well enough to say I play bass but yes bass. I want to learn how to play the theramin. Or a harp. Something with undeniable aura with insane optics so people think I’m cool. What was your first job? Working at a nail salon. What is your most prized possession? My notes app. What is your biggest fear? Falling asleep at the wheel. Who is on your music Mt. Rushmore? Erykah Badu, André 3000, James Fauntleroy, and Lauryn Hill. You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details! Invent a machine that can upload knowledge and skills into my brain. Then I would upload the information it takes to master every skill I would ever want to learn into my body and enjoy that for awhile until I get over my own individualism and decide to change the world for the better, but first I’d definitely start with something selfishly simple like perfecting tamagoyaki. What is the best song you’ve ever made? “W1LL U L13?” and out of the ones I have yet to drop, maybe “GRRL’S GRRL.” What’s a feature you need to secure before you die? King Krule, Tyler, The Creator, Teezo Touchdown, HOMESHAKE or skaiwater. If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why? The Studio because of how clever the writing and cinematography is. Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality and why? Doechii is unapologetically herself and helps so many people feel seen. I love her humor and it definitely shines into her songwriting as well. Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about. Blunt, breakfast, then brush your teeth in that order. No steps skipped and if you put the first two steps after the third, you must brush again. What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life and what do you love about it? “Past Life” by Tame Impala. I love that it makes me float and feel transcendent. I think the clipping on the mix scratches my brain in the best way possible.