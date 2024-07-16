Music

Sampha Expands His ‘LAHAI’ Album Interlude Into A Full Song, ‘Satellite Business 2.0.,’ With Little Simz

Sampha and Little Simz collaborate for the first time on “Satellite Business 2.0,” an expansion of the interlude from Sampha’s 2023 album LAHAI. After hearing the song live during Sampha’s residency show at Brooklyn’s Pioneer Works, Simz joined him for an early revision of the track in London this year. A dynamic, constantly evolving song, “Satellite Business 2.0” now features a boastful Little Simz verse about her resiliency and ambition.

In the press release for “Satellite Business 2.0″,” Sampha explained how it was one of the last songs recorded for LAHAI. “I’d always imagined a guest verse to expand on it,” he said. “Simz’s music has been close to my heart and ears for some time now, which makes her being on this song that more special. She’s one of my favorite artists. Her confidence and creative bravery are so refreshing, it’s amazing to see someone giving so much to their art.”

Simz echoed this sentiment in her own statement, saying, “I’m so honored to be a part of this record with Sampha. He truly is one of the most important voices in music today. We have great musical chemistry and respect of each other’s process. Glad I got to stand alongside him on this.”

Listen to Sampha’s “Satellite Business 2.0” featuring Little Simz above.

