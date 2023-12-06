Sampha dropped his new music video for Lahai highlight “Can’t Go Back,” but that’s not all: He also unveiled new 2024 North American tour dates in support of his recent album.

Of the song, he said, “I spent a lot of time predicting negativity would come my way based on previous life experiences. I would rush past everything thinking I had no time to do anything. I think writing this song was part of learning how to forgive myself in that state of being and to say it’s ok to start now. It’s not always too late. It’s just as important to slow down and recognise I have boundaries and a bandwidth.”

As for that tour: Starting with the Miami date on March 26, fans can currently register to participate in a presale through Sampha’s website. More information can also be found there.

Check out the “Can’t Go Back” video above. Continue scrolling to view a complete list of Sampha’s tour dates.

12/07/2023 — Paris, France @ Cirque d’Hiver Bouglione

02/23/2024 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Powerstation

02/24/2024 — Tapapakanga, New Zealand @ Splore Festival

02/26/2024 — Sydney, Australia @ Hordern Pavillion

02/27/2024 — Brisbane, Australia @ The Tivoli

03/01/2024 — Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena

03/03/2024 — Perth, Australia @ Supreme Court Gardens

03/23/2024 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Ceremonia Festival

03/26/2024 — Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell

03/28/2024 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

03/29/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/30/2024 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

04/02/2024 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

04/04/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

04/05/2024 — Madison, WI @ Majestic

04/06/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/08/2024 — Denver, CO @ Summit

04/09/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

04/10/2024 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

04/12/2024 — Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

04/13/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox at Market

04/14/2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre