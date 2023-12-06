Sampha dropped his new music video for Lahai highlight “Can’t Go Back,” but that’s not all: He also unveiled new 2024 North American tour dates in support of his recent album.
Of the song, he said, “I spent a lot of time predicting negativity would come my way based on previous life experiences. I would rush past everything thinking I had no time to do anything. I think writing this song was part of learning how to forgive myself in that state of being and to say it’s ok to start now. It’s not always too late. It’s just as important to slow down and recognise I have boundaries and a bandwidth.”
As for that tour: Starting with the Miami date on March 26, fans can currently register to participate in a presale through Sampha’s website. More information can also be found there.
Check out the “Can’t Go Back” video above. Continue scrolling to view a complete list of Sampha’s tour dates.
12/07/2023 — Paris, France @ Cirque d’Hiver Bouglione
02/23/2024 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Powerstation
02/24/2024 — Tapapakanga, New Zealand @ Splore Festival
02/26/2024 — Sydney, Australia @ Hordern Pavillion
02/27/2024 — Brisbane, Australia @ The Tivoli
03/01/2024 — Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena
03/03/2024 — Perth, Australia @ Supreme Court Gardens
03/23/2024 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Ceremonia Festival
03/26/2024 — Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell
03/28/2024 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
03/29/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
03/30/2024 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
04/02/2024 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
04/04/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
04/05/2024 — Madison, WI @ Majestic
04/06/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04/08/2024 — Denver, CO @ Summit
04/09/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
04/10/2024 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall
04/12/2024 — Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
04/13/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox at Market
04/14/2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre