UK rapper Little Simz is finally coming (back) to America after financial issues derailed her last planned tour, forcing her to reschedule it. Simz had planned to tour North America last spring after releasing her critically acclaimed album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, but as an independent artist, the tour would have left her in debt. “As much as this pains me to not see you at this time, I’m just not able to put myself through that mental stress,” she wrote at the time.

In the year since, the Mercury Prize winner put out another critically hailed project, No Thank You, and toured Europe, resulting in the On Stage Off Stage short film. Apparently, that’s put her in a better space, allowing her to announce a 10-date slate kicking off in Chicago on September 20 and hitting Atlanta, LA, and New York. Tickets go on sale beginning Thursday, April 13 at 10 am local time. Find more information here.

09/20 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

09/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

09/27 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

09/28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

09/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

10/3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The NOVO

10/8 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

10/9 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

10/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/13 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5