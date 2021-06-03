Music

Saphir Delivers A Cathartic Performance Of ‘Jaded’ On ‘UPROXX Sessions’

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

It’s hard to pin down Saphir’s genre. The LA-based vocalist’s work can range from emotive pop to goth-rock-influenced rap-soul, with many, many variations in between. However, for her first UPROXX Sessions appearance, self-described “Jewish girl who never got out of her scene phase,” opts for “Jaded,” a song that reminds me of a more confident, swagger-filled Evanescence. It’d make cool background music for a dystopian cyberpunk thriller — and I mean that as a compliment.

Counting influences such as Avenged Sevenfold, Slipknot, and NeverShoutNever, Saphir’s sound certainly wears those inspirations on its sleeve. Like her late compatriot Lil Peep, Saphir’s songwriting is personal, reflective, and raw; she’s unafraid to expose her issues to public scrutiny, which some fans will undoubtedly find endearing and relatable, and while her genre-hopping style is unconventional, it may very well be the key to a thriving career.

Watch Saphir perform “Jaded” for UPROXX Sessions above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.

Listen To This
The Best Songs Of 2021 So Far
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2021 So Far
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The New Albums Coming Out In June 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Albums Of 2021 So Far
by: Twitter
×