It’s hard to pin down Saphir’s genre. The LA-based vocalist’s work can range from emotive pop to goth-rock-influenced rap-soul, with many, many variations in between. However, for her first UPROXX Sessions appearance, self-described “Jewish girl who never got out of her scene phase,” opts for “Jaded,” a song that reminds me of a more confident, swagger-filled Evanescence. It’d make cool background music for a dystopian cyberpunk thriller — and I mean that as a compliment.

Counting influences such as Avenged Sevenfold, Slipknot, and NeverShoutNever, Saphir’s sound certainly wears those inspirations on its sleeve. Like her late compatriot Lil Peep, Saphir’s songwriting is personal, reflective, and raw; she’s unafraid to expose her issues to public scrutiny, which some fans will undoubtedly find endearing and relatable, and while her genre-hopping style is unconventional, it may very well be the key to a thriving career.

Watch Saphir perform “Jaded” for UPROXX Sessions above.

