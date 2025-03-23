Sauce Walka’s camp has been struck with tragedy. Over the weekend, the “Ghetto Gospel” rapper has professional commitments in Memphis, which included an appearance at a birthday bash for budding musician Dan Joe.

Sadly during this trip, Sauce Walka was critically injured in a shooting that claimed the life of his rising artist Sayso P. According to FOX 13 Memphis, yesterday (March 22) while in the city’s downtown area Sauce Walka and Sayso P were targeted by assailants. As the pair were outside the Westin Hotel near the FedExForum, gunmen approached Sauce Walka and Sayso P opening fire.

In a statement provided to the outlet, a representative for the Memphis Police Department said Walka was critically shot in the leg. He was then rushed off to Regional One Health hospital for treatment. Now, Walka’s status has been upgraded to non-critical condition. But Sayso P was fatally shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

Although the MPD have identified the vehicle used by the assailants, no arrest has been made at this time. Following witness accounts of the deadly incident, authorities reiterated that the shooting was not a random act of violence.

During a live broadcast hosted by Wack 100 (listenable here), the former manager of late rapper Mo3, Brandon Rainwater backed MPD’s suspensions.

Sauce Walka has not yet issued a public statement regarding the incident.