First, Kendrick Lamar called Drake out for supposedly leeching off of Atlanta’s thriving hip-hop scene. Now, Sauce Walka is calling out the “First Person Shooter” rapper for not tapping into Houston’s local talent enough.

Yesterday (August 13), during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Sauce Walka accused Drake of being a culture vulture, more specifically of the Houston sound. After host Charlamagne Tha God mentioned Drake (a longtime foe of Walka) the pair then examined his love for the city, which was recently highlighted with the purchase of a new $15 million estate.

“Why did Drake not have no bunch of records with Houston artists,” said Walka. “You been doing that with Atlanta? How did Drake love Houston so much at that time and not have music with artists that you are uplifting from this community? F*ck me. I don’t care. It’s bigger than me.”

Then Walka made it clear he did count Drake’s work with Bun B, Travis Scott, or Beyoncé as true support of the city. “It’s about fair exchange in business [for Drake],” he said. “If you are using the lineage and the culture of somebody’s city or somebody’s hometown and backyard, do something that helps not yourself and your notoriety for your own benefit with the ladies and the people a see in the city. Do something that actually makes the economy of their city and music and musicians bigger and greater. That’s all I was saying. Not just for me, this for anybody.”

However, users across X (formerly Twitter) are divided by Walka’s claims.

“Sauce Walka is full of sh*t here,” wrote a user. “But let’s agree he is right…Drake collabs with Atlanta artists = Colonizer. Drake does not colonize other state’s artists = culture vulture.”

While others agreed with Walka’s emphasis on Drake overlooking rising act. “Sauce said he wants Drake to help artists that are up and coming,” penned another user. “And you n****s keep screaming Travis, Beyoncé, and Bun B like they weren’t already who they were before Drake.”

Watch Sauce Walka’s full interview with The Breakfast Club above.