Saucy Santana is back again, tagging Latto for the highly anticipated “Booty” record. “Booty” was a song he had been teasing for weeks and sent social media into a frenzy upon realizing he used a sample of Beyonce’s “Crazy In Love,” a major look for a young artist. The artist played coy about any future work together in his recent Paper Magazine interview, further drawing the intrigue of the internet. The song is finally here, and it delivered on the energy conveyed in the snippet.

This collaboration comes on the heels of Saucy Santana being one of the opening acts for Latto’s Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. “Booty” isn’t their first music collaboration either, coming together in 2020 for “Up & Down” off Pretty Little Gangsta. Latto is riding the wave of her latest album 777, headlined by singles “Big Energy” and “Wheelie” featuring 21 Savage. Days after 777 was released, the Ohio rapper celebrated a huge milestone in adding Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled to the “Big Energy” remix. She recently joined Ella Mai on “Didn’t Say” from Heart On My Sleeve and Neiked and Anne-Marie on “I Just Called.”

Check out Saucy Santana and Latto’s new record “Booty” above.

