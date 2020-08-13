Tallahassee, Florida rapper Saucy Santana‘s debut album Pretty Little Gangsta has become one of the unexpected success stories of the year, prompting a trending topic and a spate of hilarious memes upon its arrival. Now, he’s capitalizing on the wave of attention with a brand new video for standout track “Back It Up” featuring Atlanta rapper LightSkinKeisha showing off just why his sassy brand of unapologetic alt-rap has resonated with audiences so thoroughly.

Right off the bat, you’ll probably notice a cake motif, as the video opens with closeups of various pâtisseries right before things get messy. Santana shows up in a bright pink ensemble flanked by a pair of rotund, gyrating derrieres before proceeding to smash all the sweet treats on the table as he and his dancers twerk their way through the video. Both rappers’ verses extoll the virtues of booty and exerting sexual freedom, with Saucy snarking, “Be a slut but don’t make it trashy.”

Santana’s come-up is made even more likely by the news that he was shot late last year while leaving a strip club in the Miami-Dade area. Santana later said he believed the shooting was motivated by homophobia due to his gender-bending image and raunchy, obviously queer lyrics. However, his survival ensures that hip-hop’s ever-growing collection of artists continues to expand the genre’s diversity of styles, images, and identities.

Watch Saucy Santana’s “Back It Up” video featuring LightSkinKeisha above.